Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Rampal recalls working with Wajid Khan in 'Daddy,' pens down emotional note: 'Gone too soon'

Posting a throwback video with the departed music composer Wajid Khan, actor Arjun Rampal on Monday penned down an emotional note saying that the musician has 'Gone too soon.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:29 IST
Arjun Rampal recalls working with Wajid Khan in 'Daddy,' pens down emotional note: 'Gone too soon'
Wajid Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Posting a throwback video with the departed music composer Wajid Khan, actor Arjun Rampal on Monday penned down an emotional note saying that the musician has 'Gone too soon.' The 47-year-old star put out the video on Instagram from his 2017 flick 'Daddy's' song 'Eid Mubarak' recording wherein the musical duo, Sajid-Wajid is seen working on the special in a studio.

The video shows the late musician Wajid concentrated on the lyrics of the song, as a singer croons in a soundproof room. Along with the video remembering a moment with the late musician, Rampal wrote, "I still can't believe this, Wajid an amazing soul has left us. His talent, his infectious smile, his gentle demeanour. His larger than life grace. Broken today. Gone too soon. Will miss you dearly."

My love and condolences to Sajid and the family. Phir Milenge Bhai. This was him working on a song for Daddy. #RIPWAJID ." Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 at a hospital here on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet increases MSP for kharif crops

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an increase in minimum support price MSP for the Kharif crops. Briefing the media here on the Cabinet decisions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the MSP has been increased for all man...

MHA puts on hold list of non-Swadeshi items for CAPF canteens

Hours after making it public, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday put on hold a list of non-Swadeshi products not to be sold at Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs canteens, saying there were discrepancies and a fresh list would be release...

Women workers demand train to Jharkhand

Over 400 women working with a private textile industry unit near here took to the streets on Monday demanding that authorities facilitate their journey by train to their home state Jharkhand. Police said the issue was resolved by authoritie...

Spike Lee releases new short as part of George Floyd protests

Veteran director Spike Lee has released a short film as part of the protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The short, 3 Brothers Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And Geor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020