Kim Kardashian, Kanye West threaten ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis with 10 million USD lawsuit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are going after a former bodyguard named Steve Stanulis, for making rather controversial comments about them. They have threatened the ex-bodyguard with a 10 million dollar lawsuit if he continues to do so.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:40 IST
Kim and Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are going after a former bodyguard named Steve Stanulis, for making rather controversial comments about them. They have threatened the ex-bodyguard with a 10 million dollar lawsuit if he continues to do so. According to TMZ, the power couple fired off a cease and desist letter to Kanye's ex-bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, claiming he went on the 'Hollywood Raw Podcast' a few weeks back and made 'false and defamatory' statements, while also breaching their confidentiality agreement.

According to the letter, Kim and Kanye claim Steve signed the agreement in February 2016, and it prohibits him from blabbing any personal or business-related information about them. They say it is something that Stanulis did on the podcast. Earlier, Stanulis claimed Kanye had 'ridiculous rules' like walking 10 paces behind him on city streets, and claimed that the 'I Love It' rapper got angry if Steve blocked a paparazzi shot. He also called West the 'moodiest' and 'neediest' celeb who's hired him.

The celebrity couple, Kim and Kanye don't specify which of Steve's statements are false and defamatory, but they're threatening to sue him for at least 10 million USD for breaching their confidentiality deal if he does it again. Though, this isn't the first time they've threatened Stanulis for the same thing. It happened in May 2016 as well, but then they also demanded a public apology. However, they didn't ask for an apology this time.

The outlet reached out to Stanulis, who switched careers in 2016 and is now an actor and director. He has been working on a movie called '5th Borough' starring Tara Reid, which comes out June 3. Zack Teperman, His publicist told TMZ, "no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up."

"For Kanye and Kim's counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together," added Teperman Teperman says: "If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago." (ANI)

