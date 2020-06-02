Victoria Mahoney in negotiations to direct film adaptation of ‘Direct 'Kill Them All'

Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney is in talks to make her big-studio movie directorial debut with Paramount Pictures' “Kill Them All” film adaptation. The graphic novel is penned by Kyle Starks. Mahoney created history last year by becoming the first African-American woman to serve as the second unit director on a "Star Wars" film with “The Rise of Skywalker”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Coyne has penned the script of the film to be produced by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec

The book focuses on a betrayed murderess who wants revenge and an alcoholic former police officer who wants his job back. They join hands to take down a Miami crime lord, but in order to find his base of operation, they have to face fifteen flights of criminals, assassins, drug lords and accountants and kill them all. The movie marks Mahoney’s second book adaption. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Ava DuVernay to adapt Octavia E Butler's sci-fi novel “Dawn” as a drama series for Amazon Studios.