'Frozen 2' to hit Disney+ in UK, Ireland two weeks early

The animated musical fantasy film 'Frozen 2' will be available on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland two weeks ahead of schedule on Friday, July 3, the Walt Disney Co. said on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:59 IST
Poster of the film 'Frozen 2'. Image Credit: ANI

The animated musical fantasy film 'Frozen 2' will be available on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland two weeks ahead of schedule on Friday, July 3, the Walt Disney Co. said on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Number 1 animated movie of all time, which is already available on the streamer in the U.S., Australia and the Netherlands, follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on their journey into the unknown to discover the source of Elsa's magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. The Walt Disney Animation Studios movie features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Previously, Disney+ said that the six-part original documentary series 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' would premiere globally on June 26. In the series, the filmmakers, artists, and songwriters cast open their doors to cameras to reveal the work, heart and collaboration it took to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios' near-century of moviemaking. The company has emphasised that Disney+ has become the streaming home of 'Frozen' content with 'Frozen', 'Frozen '2 and the documentary series, along with 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure', 'Frozen Fever' and 'Lego Disney Frozen - Northern Lights' available for subscribers.

'Frozen 2' available was on Disney+ in March, three months earlier than planned. Bob Chapek, the Disney CEO said at the time: " 'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device." (ANI)

