Madhuri Dixit gives shoutout to team 'Candle,' shares 'cherished moments' from recording

After the success of her signing debut 'Candle,' the ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday shared some cherished moments from the studio in Los Angeles, where the 'hope anthem' was recorded, and gave a shout out to the team members who helped the actor bring her passion for music to life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:20 IST
Picture shared by Madhuri Dixit (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After the success of her signing debut 'Candle,' the ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday shared some cherished moments from the studio in Los Angeles, where the 'hope anthem' was recorded, and gave a shout out to the team members who helped the actor bring her passion for music to life. The 'Kalank' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she shared some behind the scenes pictures featuring the team and the recording studio where they worked on the song. The pictures show Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Nene, Narinder Singh, Jules and Raja Kumari. In the pictures, Raja Kumari is seen along with Madhuri while they have a conversation for song production, in the studio.

Along with the picture, the 'Devdas' actor wrote, "Some cherished moments from the studio in LA where we recorded #Candle. It has been a wonderful journey and I made a lot of good friends along the way. " Giving a shout out to the 'Candle' team, the actor wrote, "Big shoutout to my amazing team who helped me bring my passion for music to life.#DreamTeam #CandleOfHope." Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi liked the post over the photo-sharing platform that received d more than 23k likes within just 48 minutes of being posted. Earlier, Madhuri who is currently basking in the success of her debut song 'Candle', thanked her fans as the newly released song garnered an overwhelming 7 plus million views on the social media platforms. The recently launched song 'Candle' intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times. From filmmaker Karan Johar to actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and more was all praise for the timeless beauty on her first-ever singing debut. (ANI)

