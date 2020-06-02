The Matrix 4: Chad Stahelski extols Lana Wachowski’s ideas, ‘crazy’ action sequences

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. The diehard fans of Keanu Reeves and The Matrix lovers have been waiting for this American sci-fi action movie for a long time. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

Unfortunately, filming for The Matrix 4 was halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the entertainment industry and almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed.

The Matrix 4 was officially announced by Warner Bros on August 20, 2019. John Wick actor Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Neo. Apart from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss (as Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (as Niobe) and Lambert Wilson (as The Merovingian) will be back in the fourth movie.

The Matrix 4 will also see the renowned actors like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman. Their characters are yet to be revealed.

John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch are indeed coming back to the Matrix universe for one of the most anticipated Hollywood action movies, The Matrix 4. Following the confirmation, Chad Stahelski has recently teased the beautiful ideas of Lana Wachowski and 'crazy' action sequences while praising The Matrix 4 writer-director's entire visual style.

"She comes with this idea. She comes with this set piece. She comes with, 'This is the character. This is what's happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?'" Stahelski said.

"She's one of those great people that she'll tell us something and we'll say, 'Okay, we've got this.' Then she's like, 'Oh my God, that's awesome. I didn't think of that, but what if we took this and made it this?'" Stahelski added.

While assuring fans will surely love what Lana Wachowski is doing in The Matrix 4, Stahelski said, "She always kind of one-ups you and that's a challenge. She's probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I've ever worked with… If you love the Matrix trilogy, you're going to love what she's doing because she's brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want."

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 to contain cut early action scenes, Chad Stahelski shares new details