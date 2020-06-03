Sword Art Online Season 4 release postponed, get other latest updates

Sword Art Online Season 4 is one of the highly anticipated anime television series fans have been waiting for a long time. But anime TV fans want to know when the fourth season will place. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth season.

Fans will be happy to know that Sword Art Online Season 4 has been renewed. Unfortunately, the release date of the fourth season has been postponed. The writer and illustrator, Reki Kawahara will be requiring some more time to work on the fourth season.

The names of actors for Sword Art Online Season 4 are Yoshitugu Matsouka (Kirito), Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Eugeo), and Ai Kayano (Alice Schuberg) will probably continue with season 4.

According to The Cinemaholic, since the creator, Reki Kawahara recently commenced conceiving content for this new story arc, it will probably take him a few more years to publish enough content required for an entirely new season. Considering if he will not be able to publish 10 volumes before 2022, we can expect Sword Art Online Season 4 to premiere anytime in 2023.

Sword Art Online Season 4 was likely to be released around mid of October 2020. But the release will not take place in October this year as it has been postponed. The reason is coronavirus pandemic.

