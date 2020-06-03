Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nushrat Bharucha to interact with doctors treating COVID-19 patients

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:17 IST
Nushrat Bharucha to interact with doctors treating COVID-19 patients
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Nushrat Bharucha on Wednesday said she will interact with a group of resident doctors who have been working tirelessly to save lives of people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The "Dreamgirl" actor will engage in a discussion with these frontline health workers, some of whom have been away from their homes in order to treat COVID-19 patients. She took up the initiative on her family doctor's request.

"By talking to them, I want them to feel that they are not alone in this. We all are very thankful for what they are doing for us, and if I can lend support in any way by just telling them this, I would definitely do it. "It's terribly difficult for them, they too have families but they are standing there doing their best, so this is my way of giving them back the feeling that we are in support of them," Nushrat said in a statement.

The actor said the idea behind the initiative is to spread joy in the lives of people who have been instrumental in treating this deadly virus. "I am just going to put myself out there and talk about anything they want to. I would definitely want to make them feel better in the moment and give them a break from all that they have been going through," she said.

On the work front, Nushrat will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" opposite Rajkummar Rao and "Hurdang" with Sunny Kaushal. She was recently signed on by Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV for "Chhori", the Hindi remake of hit Marathi horror "Lapachhapi"..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020