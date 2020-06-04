Jennifer Aniston auctions off her nude portrait to raise COVID-19 funds

To raise relief funds for COVID-19, actor Jennifer Aniston would be auctioning off her 25-year-old nude portrait, photographed by Mark Seliger in November 1995. The 'Friends' actor posted a video of the picture processing on Instagram, along with coronavirus fundraising details in the caption.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief," Aniston wrote in the caption. "100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved," she added.

The monochrome picture features the 51-year-old actor seated with her legs crossed in front and her hands resting on her knees. Besides the 'The Morning Show' actor, 25 more celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey will be auctioned off their portraits. (ANI)