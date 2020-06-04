Left Menu
Development News Edition

Humane depiction of common man was Basu Da's strength: Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:43 IST
Humane depiction of common man was Basu Da's strength: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief over the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chaterjee and said humane depiction of the urban common man was the strength of his movies. Chatterjee, known for his relatable, light as souffl brand of cinema with films such as "Rajnigandha" and "Chitchor, died on Thursday following age related health issues.

The 93-year-old filmmaker died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence. Expressing grief, Pawar in a tweet said, "Saddened to know about the demise of legendary film maker Basu Chatterjee.

The strength of Basu Da's film was a humane depiction of urban common man. My condolences to the family members." Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh also expressed his condolences and hailed Chatterjee for presenting realistic and light-hearted cinema about the middle-class and its struggles". NCP MP Supriya Sule also paid tributes to Chatterjee.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Basu Chatterjee - Veteran Filmmaker. My thoughts and prayers with his family. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He Rest in Peace.

#BasuChatterjee," Sule tweeted..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 children attacked at elementary school in China, suspect detained

An attacker went on a stabbing spree at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, injuring 37 children and two adults. The attack took place in Cangwu County in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to CNN. All ...

Raj govt assigns probe into SHO’s suicide to CBI

The Rajasthan government has decided to transfer the probe into the alleged suicide by the station house officer of Rajgarh police station in Churu district to the CBI from the state CID-CB. Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi, one of the senior...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

No crisis bogged Basu Chatterjee down, he'd find solutions with smile: 'Byomkesh' star Rajit Kapur

Actor Rajit Kapur describes the first narration for the hit detective series Byomkesh Bakshi by Basu Chatterjee as brief, but the experience of working with the director on the show left him with an everlasting lesson to always retain simpl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020