Entertainment News Roundup: #BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media; Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

#BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalate

The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals, including TV channels and celebrities, posted black screenshots to signal support for racial justice as street protests over the police killing of George Floyd entered a second week. Many companies paused normal work and directed their efforts to support the work of Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups.

Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian for a cosmetics line

Coty Inc is in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West over a potential collaboration for a beauty line, the cosmetics maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company already has a majority stake in West's half-sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million.

Death of reality TV show star in Japan spotlights cyberbullying

The recent death of Hana Kimura, a bubbly, pink-haired 22-year-old wrestler and reality TV show star, has spotlighted a rise in cyberbullying in Japan and prompted swift official pledges to do more to protect victims. Kimura, a cast member on the popular program "Terrace House", was found dead at her home on May 23 from an apparent suicide after being deluged with negative comments on her social media feeds.

'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up the live show

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will celebrate the best of television broadcast in the United Kingdom during 2019 in a live show at the end of July - through with stars and studio audience absent. 'Chernobyl', HBO's critically acclaimed dramatization of events surrounding the world's worst nuclear accident, tops the roll-call of nominations announced on Thursday, with 14.

Social-distancing Greek style: shimmy and sing from your car

Hundreds of Greeks danced and sang from their cars at a drive-in music concert, the first such event since the country banned mass gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Emerging from sunroofs or sitting on the hood of vehicles parked at designated slots in a soccer stadium in the Athens seaside suburb of Glyfada on Tuesday night, spectators enjoyed a free performance by popular Greek singer Natasa Theodoridou.

AMC warns of going concerned as COVID-19 puts a strain on theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Wednesday there were "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operating if the company was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters worldwide have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and many potential box-offices draw such as "Top Gun: Maverick" , the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" and Walt Disney's "Mulan" have been pushed later into the year.

Warner Music strikes a chord as shares pop on Nasdaq debut

Warner Music Group Corp's stock popped 8% on its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after the world's third-largest recording label sold shares in its $1.9-billion initial public offering towards the higher end of its target. The deal, the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020, marks a further sign of recovery for the U.S. IPO market, which was hampered in March by plunging stock prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wes Anderson, Pixar movies among Cannes would-be highlights

Director Wes Anderson's latest outing, a debut turn behind the camera for actor Viggo Mortensen and an animated Pixar movie about jazz would have starred at this year's canceled Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Wednesday. The world's biggest cinema showcase, usually held in May on the French Riviera and which draws celebrities and filmmakers from around the world, was canned following a two-month lockdown in France to combat the coronavirus pandemic.