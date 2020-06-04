Left Menu
Hema Malini mourns demise of 'wonderful director' Basu Chatterjee

Recalling days spend with her 'Basu da', Actor Hema Malini on Thursday expressed profound grief over the passing away of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:33 IST
Image shared by actor Hema Malini featuring late filmmaker Basu Chatterjee (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

She condoled the demise of the late director on Twitter, and shared how fortunate she was to work this 'wonderful director.'

"Basu da is no more... Such a wonderful director with whom I've had the good fortune of working in my mother's productions 'Swami' and 'Ratnadeep'," the 71-year-old actor wrote. "He will be sorely missed by his many fans and also by the film industry of which he was an integral part. Rest in peace Basu da," she further tweeted.

As the legendary filmmaker breathed his last earlier today, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher took to social media to condole his demise. Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like 'Choti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha' passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. (ANI)

