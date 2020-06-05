Left Menu
Now You See Me 3: Will Four Horsemen return? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 02:52 IST
Now You See Me 3 is in the gradual process of development. Lionsgate has recently hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for third movie. Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me 2

The future of Now You See Me 3 is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its making. The studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.

Now You See Me 3 is in the gradual process of development. Lionsgate has recently hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for third movie. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle. Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said. "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan Kahane added.

The returning of Dylan (Mark Ruffalo), Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt (Woody Harrelson), and Jack (Dave Franco) is equivalent to the returning of Four Horsemen in Now You See Me 3. Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), who was revealed to be a key member of the Eye, is likely to return in the imminent movie.

Isla Fisher is likely to reprise her role as Henley in the upcoming film. But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence. Isla Fisher reprise her role as Henley in "Now You See Me 3." But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

