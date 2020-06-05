Macao film festival to be held in December

The fifth edition of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM) is set to take place from December 3-8 this year. The theme for this edition of the event is 'A Celebration of Life & The Big Screen' with a special curation of films that define the big screen experience.

"It has been heartbreaking to see cinemas around the world closed this year, so IFFAM would like to celebrate the return to cinemas and the joy of this beautiful communal experience," The Hollywood Reporter quoted IFFAM artistic director Mike Goodridge as saying. "There is nothing quite like sitting in the dark and sharing a movie with strangers, laughing together, crying together, screaming together. We can't wait to see Macao audiences getting back into theatres and bring an exhilarating programme of film and guests to them in December," Goodridge added.

IFFAM will begin taking online submissions from filmmakers starting from June 15. Last year, it was Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite', Kirill Mikhanovsky's 'Give Me Liberty', and Rodd Rathjen's 'Buoyancy' which were among the big winners at the event. (ANI)