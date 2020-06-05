Kartik Aaryan urges people to dispose off masks, gloves in right manner

On World Environment Day, actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday urged netizens to "stop littering" and dispose off their masks and gloves in a right manner to support the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor is the latest name to join Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior,' which endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to share their 'one wish for the earth.'

Taking to Instagram, Aryan wrote: "My #OneWishForTheEarth is so simple anyone can help make it true! Especially in this Pandemic Great initiative @bhumipednekar Happy World Environment Day!" "I wish all individuals take precautions and be extremely careful while disposing of the masks or gloves or even PPE. We are using probably a billion of them during this pandemic. And if start littering them irresponsibly then these can prove very hazardous."

"As these things are protecting us from the virus, there are also chances that they may come in contact with the virus... so I would suggest not to throw them around," the 'Love Aaj Kal' star added. Appealing people to be extra cautious with his witty worldplay, the actor on a lighter note said, "Let's be a little extra careful varna Bhumi humse badla legi, not Bhumi Pednekar, but bhoomi (the Earth) (or else Bhoomi shall seek revenge in its own way and I am not talking about Bhumi Pednekar but Bhoomi."

Actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, among others have extended support to Pednekar's "One Wish for Earth" campaign. (ANI)