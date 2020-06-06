Rachel Lindsay points to lack of diversity in 'The Bachelor' franchise

Actor Rachel Lindsay, best known for her role in ABC's television series -- The Bachelor -- is disappointed with the franchise for their lack of diversity in casting. Lindsay, who is the first and only black lady in the history of ABC franchise, during a recent interview, revealed that she would not want to continue in the franchise if changes are not made.

"When you're putting out something that is very whitewashed and doesn't have any type of colour in it and you're not trying to be effective and change that... I think that they have to at this point, give us a black Bachelor for season 25," People Magazine quoted Lindsay as saying during the interview. "I don't know how you don't, it's been asked of me will I continue in this franchise if it continues this way, I can't. I have to see some type of change," the 34-year-old actor added.

She noted that she's embarrassed to be a part of the team, especially when so much discrimination on the basis of colour is already happening. "It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point it's embarrassing to be affiliated with it," added Lindsay. (ANI)