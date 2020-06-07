Left Menu
BTS, Big Hit Entertainment donate USD one million to Black Lives Matter

South Korean pop band BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment have donated USD one million to support Black Lives Matter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:35 IST
K-Pop band BTS . Image Credit: ANI

According to Variety, the donation was transferred earlier this week, with Black Lives Matter confirming receipt to the label on Friday.

"Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives," the outlet quoted Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter as saying. The widely lauded band, earlier on Wednesday, took to Twitter to show their solidarity with the people fighting against the social injustice.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," the tweet read. The pledge of the donation from the Korean boy band and its label comes during a time when people and celebrities from the industry have come forward to demonstrate their support for the black community.

Several big names from the music and acting industry also observed 'Blackout Tuesday' earlier the week as a message of solidarity in response o the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in the United States. (ANI)

