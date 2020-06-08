Ashutosh Gowariker congratulates Javed Akhtar for winning Richard Dawkins award

Film director Ashutosh Gowariker on Monday congratulated poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar for winning the prestigious Richard Dawkins award 2020. The 'Jodha Akbar' Director took to Twitter to extend his congratulatory wishes.

"Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu saab for winning the RICHARD DAWKINS AWARD 2020 for Critical Thinking, Advancing Human Progress & Humanist Values, and Holding Religious Dogma upto Scrutiny," he tweeted. Gowariker also praised Akhtar for being the first Indian to get the honour.

"And a special KYA BAAT HAI for being the FIRST INDIAN for this Honour!!!" his tweet further read. Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has become the first Indian to win the award, which is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. It has been presented since 2003.

The veteran lyricist and screenwriter also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name as well as the Sahitya Akademi Award. (ANI)