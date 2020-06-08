Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes away

Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes awayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:21 IST
Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence. Murli had last year lost his father, aged ,84. The actor has featured in films like "Dabangg" , "Golmaal 3", "Main Hoon Na" and most recently "Street Dancer 3D". He is is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.
