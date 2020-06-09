Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birthday wishes pour in for Sonam Kapoor as she turns 35

As Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, her family and friends extended their wishes on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:16 IST
Birthday wishes pour in for Sonam Kapoor as she turns 35
Actor Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, her family and friends extended their wishes on social media. Several Bollywood actors poured their feelings and shared pictures on Instagram with the 'Khoobsurat' actor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor, as she extended her wishes to the "brave girl", shared a picture of the two, which saw both hugging, while the latter is dressed in her bridal attire. "Veeres for life ... happy birthday you brave girl," the Kareena wrote.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a photograph of the two along with a caption which read: "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....." Documenting on her Instagram stories, actor Anushka Sharma wished Sonam for a "lifetime of love and laughter."

Earlier in the day, father, and veteran actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor penned a heart-warming post for Sonam on the photo and video-sharing platform. "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style," the 63-year-old star wrote.

"She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today! Love You, Always!," the 'Malang' actor added. Known for her unique fashion sense and several movies under her belt, Sonam Kapoor was showered tons of love and birthday greetings online. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; China moves back troops by 2-2.5 km

Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh. The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at mult...

IHBT, Himachal govt join hands to increase heeng, saffron production in country

The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology CSIR-IHBT and the Department of Agriculture of Himachal Pradesh government, have forged a strategic and implementation partnership, in a bid to increase the production of heeng and saffron i...

FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels, restaurants to prevent COVID-19 spread

Apex industry body FHRAI on Tuesday said it has issued a guidebook listing all measures to be taken by hotels and restaurants to ensure prevention of COVID-19. The comprehensive guidebook covers all functions of hotels and restaurants that ...

Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty

Britain said on Tuesday that the political declaration it agreed with the European Union is not a treaty and so there are differences of interpretation over it and the bloc cannot set itself up as the ultimate adjudicator of those differenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020