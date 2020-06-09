Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others wish Sonam Kapoor as she turns 35

As Bollywood's fashion diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned 35 on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities showered birthday greetings over the 'Delhi 6' star. Actor Shilpa Shetty who celebrated her 45th birthday yesterday posted a picture with her fellow Gemini and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @sonamkapoor!"

"May you continue to steal the show wherever you go, for years to come, love and hugs," Shilpa further wrote. Sonam's 'Bewakoofiyan' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the other hand posted a still from the flick featuring the duo on his Instagram stories to wish her.

"Happy Birthday Sona," Khurrana wrote along with the picture and added a yellow coloured heart emoji with it. Actor Katrina Kaif posted a stunning monochrome picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor May U always spread the happiness and warmth like U do."

Film director Karan Johar who enjoys a close friendship with the 'Veere Di Wedding' star wished her on her with a picture from her wedding functions. "Happy Birthday my darling @sonamkapoor," he wrote with several heart emojis along with the picture.

Senior actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture with her 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' co-star. The picture seems to be from radio-based promotions of the film based on homosexuality.

"Enjoyed working with you so much ....!! Happy Happy Happy Birthday dear Sonam ....!! @sonamakapoor," tweeted Juhi. Several other Bollywood celebrities wished the 'Neerja' actor on her birthday including her star father Anil Kapoor, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

Sonam celebrated her birthday at her South-Delhi based house with her designer husband Anand Ahuja and her family. (ANI)