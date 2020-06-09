Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others wish Sonam Kapoor as she turns 35

As Bollywood's fashion diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned 35 on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities showered birthday greetings over the 'Delhi 6' star.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:35 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others wish Sonam Kapoor as she turns 35
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood's fashion diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned 35 on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities showered birthday greetings over the 'Delhi 6' star. Actor Shilpa Shetty who celebrated her 45th birthday yesterday posted a picture with her fellow Gemini and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @sonamkapoor!"

"May you continue to steal the show wherever you go, for years to come, love and hugs," Shilpa further wrote. Sonam's 'Bewakoofiyan' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the other hand posted a still from the flick featuring the duo on his Instagram stories to wish her.

"Happy Birthday Sona," Khurrana wrote along with the picture and added a yellow coloured heart emoji with it. Actor Katrina Kaif posted a stunning monochrome picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor May U always spread the happiness and warmth like U do."

Film director Karan Johar who enjoys a close friendship with the 'Veere Di Wedding' star wished her on her with a picture from her wedding functions. "Happy Birthday my darling @sonamkapoor," he wrote with several heart emojis along with the picture.

Senior actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture with her 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' co-star. The picture seems to be from radio-based promotions of the film based on homosexuality.

"Enjoyed working with you so much ....!! Happy Happy Happy Birthday dear Sonam ....!! @sonamakapoor," tweeted Juhi. Several other Bollywood celebrities wished the 'Neerja' actor on her birthday including her star father Anil Kapoor, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

Sonam celebrated her birthday at her South-Delhi based house with her designer husband Anand Ahuja and her family. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UP govt faces scams, corruption, but doesn't allow people to raise their voice: Priyanka Gandhi on teachers' recruitment

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over teachers recruitment in the state and claimed that it doesnt allow people to raise their voices even in the face of scams and corruption. I got to kn...

Ghaziabad authorities step up vigil on entry points with Delhi

The Ghaziabad authorities have stepped up checking of those entering the district from New Delhi in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. According to officials, only those carrying a valid movement pass, ID of their workplace in the d...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said, adding that 53 people had set out on the boa...

Two children die as truck rams camel cart in Rajasthan

Two children were killed and six others injured when a truck hit a camel cart in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Jagasar-Dantor Highway on Monday night, Virendra Pal, SHO, Bajju Police S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020