Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Murphy expecting third child with husband David Miller

"My career took off right around the time we had Logan, in 2012, and I went from one or two shows to sometimes 12. Those shows, too, were often colorful and baroque. An edited life," he explained.Murphy and Miller tied the knot in 2012, months before Logan was born.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:36 IST
Ryan Murphy expecting third child with husband David Miller
Writer Ryan Murphy (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Writer Ryan Murphy has revealed that he and their husband, photographer David Miller are set to welcome their third child together. The "American Horror Story" creator shared the news in a self-written profile for Architectural Digest published on Tuesday.

"We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August," Murphy wrote. The couple is already parents to sons Logan, seven, and Ford, five.

Murphy also opened up about how starting a family added "more color" to their life. "My career took off right around the time we had Logan, in 2012, and I went from one or two shows to sometimes 12. Those shows, too, were often colorful and baroque. "One day, it suddenly dawned on me that I wanted to live with less: less color, less clutter, fewer things. An edited life," he explained.

Murphy and Miller tied the knot in 2012, months before Logan was born. Both of their children were born via surrogate.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'

Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic Gone With the Wind, has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content...

'Days of Our Lives' star Judi Evans hospitalised with COVID-19

Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is currently hospitalised. The 55-year-old actor contracted the infection while recovering in the hospital following a horse-riding accident in May which resulted...

'World leaders will address UN General Assembly session via pre-recorded video statements'

UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has recommended that heads of state and government and ministers address the UNGA session in September through pre-recorded video statements as COVID-19-related restrictions on internatio...

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020