Deepika wishes father on his birthday: My greatest off-screen hero 

Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday, calling him her "greatest off-screen hero." Deepika took to Instagram and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo. "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:41 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday, calling him her "greatest off-screen hero." Deepika took to Instagram and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo.  "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you," she captioned the picture.  Prakash ranked World No 1 in 1980 and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships the same year. For his exemplary career, he was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1972 and is also the recipient of Padma Shri.  On the film front, Deepika has two features lined up, filmmaker Shakun Batra's next and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer "The Intern".

