Lisa Kudrow teases 'other things' in 'Friends' reunion

The much-anticipated "Friends" reunion will definitely happen and will also have some "other things" in the special, series star Lisa Kudrow has revealed. We just decided on another date and we'll see if we can do it then." Asked if they would go for a virtual shoot, Kudrow said there hasn't been been any talk about doing it remotely.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:37 IST
The much-anticipated "Friends" reunion will definitely happen and will also have some "other things" in the special, series star Lisa Kudrow has revealed. The actor, who played the oddball Phoebe Buffay on the hit 1990s sitcom, said the cast and creators recently finalised another date for the taping of the one-off event with live audience for HBO Max, reported DigitalSpy.

The reunion special was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus-led production shutdown. It was originally slated to be available on the WarnerMedia streaming service on its May 27 launch. "It's definitely going to happen. (The planning) was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can't gather then we can't do it... We just keep putting dates in the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it," Kudrow, 51, said.

Asked if there was anything scripted in the special or if the concept focused on the team reminiscing about the series, the actor said, "There are other things in it. "There are other things to it; things I shouldn't really talk about because they should be good – but those things can't happen (right now). We just decided on another date and we'll see if we can do it then." Asked if they would go for a virtual shoot, Kudrow said there hasn't been been any talk about doing it remotely. "I mean, it was an immediate no if this was brought up. That's not what this is. We are not doing it remotely," the "Space Force" actor added.

In May, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said they are hoping to shoot the reunion by the end of summer. However, he added should the lockdown continue indefinitely, the reunion "may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long".

