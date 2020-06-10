Left Menu
Success has not managed to change me, says Bhumi Pednekar

From her debut in the movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' actor Bhumi Pednekar has become a promising face in the Bollywood industry giving hit movies back to back. However, the actor feels that she is still the same, vulnerable, ambitious girl and success has not changed her even a bit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:42 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

From her debut in the movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' actor Bhumi Pednekar has become a promising face in the Bollywood industry giving hit movies back to back. However, the actor feels that she is still the same, vulnerable, ambitious girl and success has not changed her even a bit. "I am the same girl. Honestly, I have not changed much. Success has not managed to change me! I am still very vulnerable, ambitious, still have stars in my eyes, and have huge dreams. This has been, I think, my biggest push in life because I was young when I decided I wanted to be an actor," said the 'Bala' actor.

The 30-year-old actor already has an impressive array of roles under her list, with movies including 'Son Chiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', and more. "I want to do the work that I want to do and want to carve a separate space for myself. I don't want to be a part of the rat race and I had such a clear vision about it," the actor added.

Recalling her days at the Yash Raj Films, Pednekar said: "I am so fortunate that I had the opportunities and it all started with that one job at Yash Raj Films. When I started with them, I was all of 17, I didn't know what I was doing." "I was honestly thinking of going abroad back then for studies. I randomly went to that interview because I knew I had to start working otherwise my parents will send me off abroad for further education and my life changed. There was no stopping after that!" she explained.

Lately, Pednekar launched an anti-spitting campaign that aims at educating people, in an attempt to bring the nation together in the fight against COVID-19. She also has been advocating for nature conservation through her breakthrough initiative 'Climate Warrior'.

She took steps to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign. The campaign was taken up by many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and others where they explained the 'one wish they have for the earth.' (ANI)

