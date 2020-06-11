'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor Jagesh Mukati passes away

Actor Jagesh Mukati, who played Vipul in the 2014 movie 'Hasee Toh Phasee,' has died. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Ambika Ranjankar shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Ranjankar shared a picture along with the late actor. "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour ...gone too soon..May your soul attain sadgati...Jagesh you will be missed dear friend," her caption read.

Jagesh Mukati worked in television shows like 'Amita Ka Amit' and 'Shree Ganesh.' He was also featured in many Gujarati shows and plays. (ANI)