We'll never erase her: 'Batwoman' showrunner refutes reports of killing off Ruby Rose's character

Dismissing the reports that Ruby Rose's Kate Kane will be killed off in "Batwoman" second season after the actor's exit, showrunner of the superhero series Caroline Dries has said they will never "erase" the identity of the character.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:11 IST
Dismissing the reports that Ruby Rose's Kate Kane will be killed off in "Batwoman" second season after the actor's exit, showrunner of the superhero series Caroline Dries has said they will never "erase" the identity of the character. Rose, who was the first lesbian live-action superhero on TV, had exited the series in a shock announcement last month.

She played the role of Batwoman aka Kate Kane, a cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who dedicates herself to defending Gotham in his absence. The makers of The CW show are planning to introduce a new character to replace Kate, whose "disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two", Dries said.

"As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I'm well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it. That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman," the writer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Dries said Kate was the reason she wanted to do the show. "We'll never erase her... I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what 'Batwoman' is and we have no intention of abandoning that," she added.

The new character is reportedly named Ryan Wilder and is described as a woman in her mid-20s who "is about to become Batwoman". She is "nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her", as well as a "former drug-runner" who is now reformed, sober, and living in a van.

Like Rose's Kate, the character will also be hail from the LGBTQ+ community. "Batwoman" premiered last October but its first season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was renewed for the sophomore season in January.

Rose recently elaborated on her decision to leave the show just after a season. "It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know... I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also," the Australian actor said. There were reports that Rose was unhappy with the long hours required on the show, which led to some friction on the sets.

