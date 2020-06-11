Left Menu
Poster of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' gets a COVID-19 twist

As India continues to fight against Covid-19, makers of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' on Thursday issued a new coronavirus-themed poster of the comedy flick.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:26 IST
Poster of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' gets a COVID-19 twist
Coronavirus-themed poster of 'Coolie No.1' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Dhawan shared the poster on social media and assured his fans that despite being a bit late due to COVID-19 crisis, the comedy flick will surely hit the screens to spread laughter. "#Coolieno1 Hum aayenge hasaaane...ye vada raha," he wrote in the caption.

The family entertainer was slated to make its way to theatres on May 1, but couldn't see the light of the day due to shuttering of movie theatres owing to coronavirus crisis. 'Coolie No. 1' is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer hit film, which garnered huge appreciation back in 1995.

The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Dhawan and it will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. (ANI)

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

