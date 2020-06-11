Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Styles pushes all North American concert dates to 2021

Musician Harry Styles on Wednesday announced that the North American leg of his Love On Tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:24 IST
Harry Styles pushes all North American concert dates to 2021
Musician Harry Styles (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Musician Harry Styles on Wednesday announced that the North American leg of his Love On Tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce the push-back and also shared the rescheduled dates of the tour which will stretch from August 14 to October 31.

"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer," he wrote in the caption. "The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can't wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it's safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," he added.

Addressing the civil unrest in America, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer then said that he will be using the time till the tour to educate himself about equal rights. "I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H," Styles said.

The announcement also came with the confirmation that he will be accompanied by singer Jenny Lewis during the tour and Madison Cunningham and Orville Peck will join accompany him for the final two shows in New York. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security. The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKno...

Calcutta HC reopens doors after over two months

The Calcutta High Court reopened its doors for the physical hearing of cases on Thursday after a gap of over two and a half months since normal functioning was stopped owing to the COVID-19 crisis. A few cases were heard before the division...

Delhi: Juvenile stabbed to death, 3 held

A juvenile was stabbed to death while his brother sustained injuries following a quarrel in north Delhis Azadpur area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Lal Bagh in Azadpur area, police said, adding that t...

No-confidence motion moved against Srinagar mayor

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said a no-confidence motion has been moved against him at the behest of the BJP, and asserted that he enjoyed majority in the municipal corporation and would take on the challenge democratically ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020