This is how Deepika Padukone gearing up for weekend
Bollywood's glam queen Deepika Padukone is gearing up to step into the weekend by pampering herself with self-care.
Bollywood's glam queen Deepika Padukone is gearing up to step into the weekend by pampering herself with self-care. Sharing her Friday evening skin-care regime, the 'Chhapaak' actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen treating her skin with a silver facial sheet mask.
Giving herself proper care, Padukone is seen resting on her bed with a pillow underneath her head in the picture. "Gearing up for the weekend...#selfie #selflove #selfcare," she wrote in the caption.
The Instagram post of the 34-year-old actor received scores of comments from the huge fan following of the star. Padukone keeps sharing her daily life routine stories with her fans on Instagram. (ANI)
