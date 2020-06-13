Left Menu
Warner Bros. delays theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' by two weeks

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 08:51 IST
Warner Bros. delays theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' by two weeks
Still from the trailer of 'Tenet' (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, has been pushed back by two weeks and will make its theatrical debut on July 31. The upcoming espionage thriller, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was initially slated for July 17.

However, on the date that 'Tenet' was expected to open, theatres will re-release one of Nolan's biggest hits, 'Inception', in honour of its 10th anniversary. "We're especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet,' a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope, and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31," Variety quoted Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group as saying.

"It's been longer than any of us could've imagined since we've seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris' fans as we count down to 'Tenet''s" opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece 'Inception' in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17," Emmerich added. 'Tenet' revolves around a group of secret agents working on the prevention of World War 3. (ANI)

