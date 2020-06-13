Left Menu
'Equal opportunity atheist, against all kinds of faiths': Javed Akhtar on his 'Azaan' tweet

After stirring up a controversy with his post on ending 'Azaan' on loudspeakers, renowned poet, lyricist and writer Javed Akhar on Saturday addressed his own tweet and explained that he is an "equal opportunities atheist who is against all kinds of faiths."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:25 IST
Senior lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Akhtar's earlier tweet sparked outrage with people asking him not to pass comments which are related to Muslim beliefs.

Akhtar took to Twitter today and said some "Muslim bigots" cursed him that he would go to hell, while some "Hindu bigots" called him a "jehadi and an anti-national". However, he said that he is an "equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths"

"Recently when I commented that AZAN should be banned on loudspeakers Muslim bigots cursed me that I would go to the worst place in hell. On the other hand, Hindu bigots call me a jehadi and an anti-national," his tweet read. On May 9, Akhtar tweeted his thoughts on why the Islamic call to prayer ('Azaan') on loudspeakers was 'halaal' (allowed) when it was, for nearly half a century in the country, considered 'haraam' ( or forbidden).

"In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves," the tweet read. (ANI)

