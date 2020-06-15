Left Menu
'Hope you are at peace wherever you are': Priyanka Chopra mourns demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Wishing for peace to the departed soul of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned an emotional note and recalled her conversations with the late star.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 11:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wishing for peace to the departed soul of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned an emotional note and recalled her conversations with the late star. Priyanka shared a picture with the late actor on Instagram and said that she was shocked by the news of Sushant's demise.

She wrote, "I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss." Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway. The untimely death of the actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

Earlier actor Deepika Padukone, too, shared a written statement on Twitter addressing the importance of reaching out to those battling mental health issues. Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)

