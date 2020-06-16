Jessica Chastain to produce series adaptation of Alice Feeney’s ‘His & Hers’
"His & Hers" is a thriller revolving around Jack Harper, a British detective, and BBC newscaster Anna Andrews, who meet each other years after their divorce when a woman is killed in their hometown. Chastain's Freckle Films acquired the rights to the book along with Kristen Campo, and Endeavor Content, reported Deadline. "The last three years have been such a wonderful whirlwind and I'm still pinching myself.
“The last three years have been such a wonderful whirlwind and I’m still pinching myself. I’m so thrilled to be working with Jessica Chastain, Kristen Campo, and the team at Endeavor Content. “I love what they have planned for ‘His & Hers’, and I can’t wait to see Anna Andrews and Jack Harper brought to life on screen,” said Feeney, a former BBC journalist. “His & Hers” marks the second novel by Feeney's to be adapted for television. Her debut novel “Sometimes I Lie” is in development at Fox as a limited series, with Sarah Michelle Gellar attached to star and Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production producing.
Chastain and Freckle Films' Kelly Carmichael will executive produce “His & Hers” along with Campo..
