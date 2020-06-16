Ami Trivedi to be a part of Sony SAB’s ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

Sony SAB is back with yet another light-hearted slice of life show 'TeraYaarHoon Main'. Based on a father-son relationship, the story is about the Bansal family in Jaipur and revolves around the father-son duo Rajeev and Rishabh.

To keep up with today's time, Rajeev wants to become Rishabh's friend in reality as well as on social media. The show depicts how the bond between father and son has evolved over generations and highlights the bitter-sweet relation they share all their life.

The very charming, Ami Trivedi, has been roped in to play the role of Jhanvi Bansal, Rishabh's mother. Talking about her role in the show, Ami Trivedi said, "It feels great to make a comeback on Sony SAB. I am glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of Sony SAB's upcoming show TeraYaarHoon Main. I enjoy being a part of shows on the channel as all the shows focus on light-hearted comedy, which is also my favourite genre as I like spreading smiles and laughter.

As an actor, it feels great to have this opportunity to make your audience laugh while they are sitting in their homes. I am eagerly looking-forward to huddling up with the team and resume shoots of the show as I am very excited to play this character. This is going to be interesting and challenging at the same time since I have mostly played a Gujarati character but this time it is not the case."