ABC orders sophomore season of 'For Life'

ABC network has given a season two order for its new legal drama "For Life" . The show, created by Hank Steinberg, premiered on ABC in February this year to positive reviews, reported Deadline.

The story is about Aaron Wallace, who has been sentenced to life in prison for a crime he did not commit. While incarcerated, Wallace becomes a lawyer and works as a defense attorney for others while striving to get his own sentence overturned. The show is loosely based on the life Isaac Wright Jr, who was imprisoned for a crime that he did not commit. "It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright Jr. and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac's experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country," Steinberg said in a statement.

"The show's renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support," he added. A co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, "For Life" also features Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson and Dorian Crossmond Missick, among others.