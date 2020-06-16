Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABC orders sophomore season of 'For Life'

The show, created by Hank Steinberg, premiered on ABC in February this year to positive reviews, reported Deadline. The story is about Aaron Wallace, who has been sentenced to life in prison for a crime he did not commit.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:32 IST
ABC orders sophomore season of 'For Life'

ABC network has given a season two order for its new legal drama "For Life" . The show, created by Hank Steinberg, premiered on ABC in February this year to positive reviews, reported Deadline.

The story is about Aaron Wallace, who has been sentenced to life in prison for a crime he did not commit. While incarcerated, Wallace becomes a lawyer and works as a defense attorney for others while striving to get his own sentence overturned. The show is loosely based on the life Isaac Wright Jr, who was imprisoned for a crime that he did not commit. "It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright Jr. and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac's experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country," Steinberg said in a statement.

"The show's renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support," he added. A co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, "For Life" also features Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson and Dorian Crossmond Missick, among others.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus a recipe for disaster for German potatoes

German demand for potatoes and potato products has collapsed during the coronavirus crisis, meaning the vegetable is being used as animal feed or for making biogas instead, an industry body said on Tuesday. There had been a catastrophic red...

Spain may quarantine UK visitors, minister tells BBC

Spain is considering imposing a quarantine on British travelers when it reopens its borders next week, the foreign minister said, in response to a similar policy at Londons end. Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the BBC she hoped Britain would lif...

Europeans push for Iran rebuke at nuclear watchdog over inspections

Major European powers want to admonish Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdog over its ongoing refusal to give access to inspectors at sites suspected of activities that may have been part of a nuclear weapons program, a draft resolution showed....

Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5 years, change is structural-CEO

The fleet of Iberia airline, a Spanish unit of International Consolidated Airlines, will be smaller in the coming five years, its chief executive Luis Gallego said. The Iberian fleet is going to be smaller over the next five years. It is no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020