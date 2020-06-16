Sonam Kapoor expresses love for family with a happy family portrait

Left Menu
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recently returned to Mumbai from New Delhi to celebrate her 35th birthday with her family on Thursday dug out a monochrome family portrait and captioned it with a Mother Teresa quote.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recently returned to Mumbai from New Delhi to celebrate her 35th birthday with her family on Thursday dug out a monochrome family portrait and captioned it with a Mother Teresa quote. Sonam took to Instagram to post the picture which beautifully captures the strong family bond that the 'Neerja' actor enjoys with her family.

""What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family." - Mother Teresa," she wrote in the caption. The picture features Sonam posing with her fashion designer husband Anand Ahuja, her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and her siblings.

The actor's fans and close relatives showered the post with scores of comments. The 35-year-old actor has been quite active on social media and has also been raising awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

