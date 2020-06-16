Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outsiders need double the talent and hardwork to make it than entitled elites: Dibakar on Sushant

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as a dance loving 'chhokra' from an engineering college who, having made it in Bollywood, was “enthused, sincere and totally focused” on his craft.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:05 IST
Outsiders need double the talent and hardwork to make it than entitled elites: Dibakar on Sushant
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as a dance-loving 'chhokra' from an engineering college who, having made it in Bollywood, was "enthused, sincere and totally focused" on his craft. Banerjee said the actor always had "a book or two" with him and took pride in the fact that he had an "inner intellectual life away from the shallower aspects of showbiz". Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday at the age of 34, leaving his friends, colleagues, and collaborators in a state of shock.

The Patna-born actor and the director worked together in the 2015 film "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" when Rajput was a relative newcomer in the industry. Banerjee says it was Rajput's vulnerability and willingness to do different that made him stand out for the role. In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker looks back at Rajput's sincerity, his love for science and astronomy, and how an outsider has to work harder than a "mediocre, unmotivated and entitled establishment elite" to succeed in Bollywood.

Excerpts: Q) You worked with Sushant when he was less than two-year-old in the film industry. What struck you the most in him to cast as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy? Banerjee: His vulnerability and intensity and the ambition to do different things than the usual Bollywood stuff. Q) What were your memories of Sushant- the actor and the person? Banerjee: As an actor, he would tense himself up for the scene and then completely plunge in taking after taking. He would put a lot of value on preparation. He would be up the previous night of the shoot, reading the scene and making notes and land upon the sets all raring to go. He would be on, ready, and give his hundred percent throughout the shoot of Byomkesh - no matter how hard or long the day. The unit did not really have to worry about him considering he was the star. That's what I remember - a total pro, enthused, sincere, and totally focused. As a person, he seemed to be a happy dance-loving 'chhokra' from an engineering college who had made it in showbiz and now was serious about acting. He was deeply nostalgic about his carefree student days in Delhi. We used to laugh a lot - I remember that quite clearly. Q) Sushant's friends say that he spoke more about books and his love for astronomy than films and their fate, which is rare for an actor in the industry. Do you also remember him that way? Banerjee: Totally true. He was a science and astronomy nut. Always had a book or two with him - and was proud of the fact that he had an inner intellectual life away from the shallower aspects of showbiz. I recognized it as a reflex, protective action to prevent the Bollywood swamp sucking him in totally. And also an identity he wanted to protect and project. Q) Sushant's death has brought to the fore the struggles of outsiders and the alienation they often face from the nepotistic culture of the industry. Did you feel that Sushant was also fighting this battle despite being a successful actor? Banerjee: We all fight it, day in and out - whether successful or failing. But the trick is to define that success and failure ourselves and not let the narrative constantly forced by the establishment to get to you. Those who know this weather the storm and ultimately survive and thrive. The biggest unfairness in all this is that it takes double the talent, energy, and hard work for an outsider to convince the audience and the industry that he or she is as safe a box office bet as a mediocre, unmotivated and entitled establishment elite. The media colludes in this by wallowing in family, coterie, and celebrity worship. This leads to deep anger and frustration. Those who can let this slide survive. Those who can't - those who hurt a little more or are vulnerable and impressionable they are at risk.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the south of the kingdom on Tuesday after intercepting several drones launched the previous ni...

Veer Foundation receives appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra for its efforts in sanitisation, feeding migrants offering free oxygen cylinders and for coming forward to set up Covid Care Centre

Sanitised over 20,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices in Mumbai. Served food to migrant workers, Senior Citizens and differently-abled and had been relentlessly working for the last 70 day...

India may impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese antibacterial drug Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride 

India may impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese antibacterial drug Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride with a view to guard domestic industry from cheap imports from the neighbouring country. Aarti Drugs Ltd had filed the application for imposition o...

Govt should loosen purse strings for swift recovery: BWR

With coronavirus lockdown further precipitating downturn in the economy witnessed even before the COVID-19 crisis, swift recovery requires the government to loosen its purse strings as only public spending can trigger economic revival, Bric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020