Gwen Stefani reveals she's returning to 'The Voice'

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be back in familiar quarters when she returns to her post as a coach for season 19 of 'The Voice.' According to Fox News, the 50-year-old actor is reuniting with her long-time boyfriend Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend after she took a swift pause and stepped away from the reality competition series as a full-time coach following season 17.

The 'Hollaback Girl' singer, at the time, was replaced by frequent vocal mentor Nick Jonas. On Tuesday, the NBC show, as well as Stefani herself, announced the exciting news on social media.

The series' official Instagram account wrote alongside a photo of the four coaches, "@gwenstefani is back in that iconic chair. #TheVoice returns this fall with @BlakeShelton, @KellyClarkson, @JohnLegend, and @GwenStefani. " In response to which, Stefani commented: "Cannot wait!! gx #TeamGwen #TheVoice"

Although the 'No Doubt' songstress was absent from season 18 while Jonas kept her revolving chair warm, Stefani made her starry presence felt with mentor appearances in seasons 8 and 10. She also served as a coach on seasons 7, 9 and 12. The 'Luxurious' singer might have just missed her time on 'The Voice' after she and Shelton performed their duet 'Nobody But You' which is Stefani's first-ever country song that was performed in a virtual showing during the season 18 finale amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2014, Stefani met Shelton in 2014 when the former joined as a coach on 'The Voice,' and by November 2015, after they'd both been through divorces, they made their relationship official. Stefani will be back at home on Mondays and Tuesdays later this year, which is announced as part of NBC's revealing of its fall schedule. American television host Carson Daly will also continue his role as the show host this coming fall. (ANI)