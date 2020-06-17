Left Menu
Warner Bros to bring DC FanDome to tout upcoming projects 'Batman,' Wonder Woman 1984,' others

All DC comic book fans have a reason to rejoice as Warner Bros is bringing an online event - DC FanDome - to promote the slate of its characters.

17-06-2020
Logo of DC FanDome (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

All DC comic book fans have a reason to rejoice as Warner Bros is bringing an online event - DC FanDome - to promote the slate of its characters. Actors Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot are among the DC universe stars who have recently made social media announcements about the upcoming event.

The virtual event will begin streaming on August 22 from 10 a.m. PT at its own website DCFanDome.com. According to The Hollywood Reporter, It will be available for online streaming for free for a period of 24 hours.

The event will be used in order to tout Gal Gadot's much-awaited film 'Wonder Woman 1984' which is slated to hit the theatres on October 2 after being postponed twice in the light of the coronavirus crisis. Besides 'Wonder Woman 1984' will also be an extensive look at a number of DC projects including Matt Reeves' 'The Batman,' James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad,.

"With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. The studios have also planned to announce its new gaming division and comics during the virtual event.

It will also showcase othr DC movies including 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash,' 'Aquaman' and others. Besides films, it will also have a bouquet of DC television programs ranging from 'Harley Quinn,' 'Titans,' 'Legends of Tomorrow', and others. (ANI)

