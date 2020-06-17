Constance Wu, Sam Heughan board 'Mr Malcolm's List'

Left Menu
"Hustlers" star Constance Wu and actor Sam Heughan have joined the cast of period romance "Mr Malcolm’s List". The film will also feature actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who most recently starred in blockbuster movie "The Invisible Man". Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister and Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis are producing with Blinder Films’ Katie Holly and Jones.

"Hustlers" star Constance Wu and actor Sam Heughan have joined the cast of period romance "Mr Malcolm’s List". The movie, based on a short film of the same name by Emma Holly Jones, is being headlined by Freida Pinto and Sope Dirisu, reported Deadline.

Jones will be making her feature directorial debut with the project. "I am so incredibly excited and honoured to have Constance and Sam join this cast. Their talents know no bounds and I cannot wait to show the world our take on a Regency era romantic comedy," the director said.

The story is about the titular Mr Malcolm, London’s most eligible bachelor. When Julia (Wu) is jilted by him after she failed to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge. The film will also feature actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who most recently starred in blockbuster movie "The Invisible Man" .

Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister and Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis are producing with Blinder Films’ Katie Holly and Jones. Pinto will also serve as executive producer alongside Wu and Refinery 29.

