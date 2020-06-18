Left Menu
Actor Lily James is set to feature in "The Paris Trap", a thriller to be directed by Pablo Trapero, known for the acclaimed Argentinian film "El Clan". James is also set to headline true-crime feature "Peggy Jo".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:21 IST
Lily James' next is thriller 'The Paris Trap'
Lily James (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Lily James is set to feature in "The Paris Trap", a thriller to be directed by Pablo Trapero, known for the acclaimed Argentinian film "El Clan" . According to Deadline, the new project will be presented to buyers during the virtual Cannes Market and will be shot in Paris early next year.

Billed as a Hitchcockian thriller, the story follows a young American woman (James) on a visit to Paris who becomes the victim of mistaken identity. Daniel Taplitz has penned the script with the latest draft by Michael Lesslie. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce through their overall deal at Studiocanal, which is financing. James is also set to headline the true-crime feature "Peggy Jo".

