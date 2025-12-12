Left Menu

Punjab Prepares for Transparent Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections

The State Election Commission in Punjab is set to hold Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on December 14. Election and police observers, including IAS, PCS, and IPS officers, have been appointed to ensure fair and transparent elections, with preparations now complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The State Election Commission in Punjab has announced its readiness for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections scheduled for December 14. The entire electoral process is prepared, with vote counting planned for three days post-election.

The commission has appointed a team of capable IAS and PCS officers to act as election observers across all districts. These officers, including Sandeep Hans in Amritsar and Baldeep Kaur in Barnala, will be responsible for overseeing the elections until the process is completed.

To maintain law and order during the elections, six IPS officers have been deployed as police observers throughout the state. Their presence underscores the commission's commitment to fair and transparent polling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

