Paris Court Halts $15 Billion Heir Bid Against Malaysia

A French court has ruled against the heirs of a former Sulu sultan aiming for a $15 billion claim from Malaysia, originating from a colonial-era agreement. The court ordered the heirs to pay Malaysia 200,000 euros. The heirs plan to appeal, despite Malaysia's approval of the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:24 IST
A French court has delivered a verdict quashing the attempt by heirs of a former Sulu sultan, who sought nearly $15 billion from Malaysia over a colonial-era land deal.

The Paris Court of Appeal annulled their bid in a recent judgment and has demanded the heirs compensate Malaysia 200,000 euros. This decision marks a significant victory for Malaysia against claims by the so-called Sulu claimants, perceived as extortionate efforts targeting the nation's finances.

The complex legal battle finds its roots in an 1878 agreement when European colonists secured territory from the Sultan of Sulu. While Malaysia, until 2013, honored a token payment to the heirs, the disputes escalated following a 2022 arbitration win for the heirs. They pursued Malaysian assets, prompting the recent decisive ruling for Malaysia in November 2024 by France's top civil court.

