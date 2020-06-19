Left Menu
Celebrations are in order for American actor Raven-Symone as she is officially a married woman.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:20 IST
Raven-Symone marries Miranda Maday in a backyard ceremony
Raven-Symone, Miranda Maday (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

According to Fox News, the 34-year-old actor revealed on June 18 that she got married to Miranda Maday in an intimate backyard ceremony.

The 'That's So Raven' star wrote alongside a picture on Instagram of her and her now-wife hugging each other, "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!" Raven, whose last name is Pearman, wore a black button-down shirt and black pants while Maday wore a white top and white pants for their wedding.

During the nuptials, the pair had a handful of loved ones with them. "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time," the actor said in a separate post. Raven has been notoriously private about her relationships and it's unclear how she met Maday, but marriage has always been on her mind.

In 2013, following the legalisation of gay marriage, the comedian tweeted, "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you." She later officially came out. Last year in an interview to Variety, the Disney channel actor explained why she is still so private about her love life despite being out "While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I'm out if only to help someone else feel comfortable."

She added: "I still have my reservations about how much I want to divulge and how much I want my career to be defined by my membership within the LGBTQ community, how much I feel necessary to say because my journey is my own, and how much I'm obligated to say because of the position that I'm in and that I can help somebody get out of their shell." (ANI)

