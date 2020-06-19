Oprah Winfrey's talk show on systemic racism to premiere on Discovery platforms

Left Menu
Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?”, in which she discusses systemic racism in the US, will broadcast in India on Saturday on Discovery platforms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:03 IST
Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?”, in which she discusses systemic racism in the US, will broadcast in India on Saturday on Discovery platforms. The special was planned in the wake of African American man George Floyd’s death in police custody which has led to mass protests across the US against systemic racism and police brutality. It will feature Winfrey in conversation with Black thought leaders, activists and artists including politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

The show is produced by OWN, with Winfrey and Tara Montgomery on board as executive producers. The two-hour special will simulcast on Saturday at 5:00pm on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Science. Viewers can also stream the show on Discovery Plus app.

