Left Menu
Development News Edition

'So You Think You Can Dance' to miss season 17 premiere due to coronavirus shutdown

American reality TV dance show, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 is not going to air this summer on Fox as planned.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:38 IST
'So You Think You Can Dance' to miss season 17 premiere due to coronavirus shutdown
A still from 'So You Think You Can Dance' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV dance show, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 is not going to air this summer on Fox as planned. According to Variety, a representative for the broadcast network told that production on the dance competition series cannot move forward as planned due to health and safety restrictions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the show will miss its premiere date for the first time since it launched back in 2005.

As per an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network is not ruling out the show returning once production can resume safely. However, it would likely not be until summer 2021 as Fox's fall and midseason schedules are currently set.

The dance reality show is by no means the first show to be impacted by the pandemic and will likely not be the last. Back in March, virtually all television production shutdown, with several shows missing their planned premiere dates as a result. Production is still not back underway on a large scale, though safety guidelines were recently issued.

'So You Think You Can Dance' features contestants who are skilled in a variety of dance styles. If they make it past the initial phase of the competition, they move on to the studio where they work with world-class choreographers and compete for head to head each week. The judging panel consists of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic 'D-Trix' Sandoval. Cat Deeley serves as host. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh University Ranks Amongst the Top 100 Engineering & Management Institutions of India in NIRF Ranking 2020 Released by MHRD

Compared to 2019 CU up 33 notches in Engineering and up by 13 positions in Management Category in NIRF Rankings 2020 CHANDIGARH, India, June 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Banking on a strong performance in parameters like research professional p...

Coca-Cola System and Foundation commit total of US$17m to COVID-19 response in Africa

Across Africa and in partnership with NGOs, Coca-Cola Coca-ColaCompany.com in Africa, and its bottling partners the Coca-Cola System and The Coca-Cola Foundation TCCF, have been deploying a range of resources, including capabilities, funds ...

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020