Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC Theatres to reopen from July 15 after coronavirus shutdown

The world's largest exhibitor - AMC Theatres - has unveiled plans to re-open after a four-month-long shut down due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:09 IST
AMC Theatres to reopen from July 15 after coronavirus shutdown
AMC Theatres . Image Credit: ANI

The world's largest exhibitor - AMC Theatres - has unveiled plans to re-open after a four-month-long shut down due to the coronavirus lockdown. The company is set to resume 450 of its 600 locations in America from July 15 and feature Disney's 'Mulan' and Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' after resuming.

While 'Mulan' arrives on July 24, 'Tenet' will release on July 31. "We are delighted to announce that AMC will resume theatre operations beginning 7/15, rolling out in advance of @DisneysMulan and @TENETFilm," tweeted AMC Theatres.

Through the tweet, they also announced that the theatres will follow all health and sanitation protocols through the program. "AMC will implement a comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean," the tweet further read.

According to Variety, AMC will be reducing its seating capacity for helping people maintain social distancing protocols. "We didn't rush to reopen. There were some jurisdictions in some states, such as Georgia and Texas, that allowed people to reopen theaters in mid-May," Variety quoted AMC CEO and president Adam Aron as saying. (ANI)

"We opted to remain closed, so we could give the country time to get a better handle on coronavirus. We wanted to use this time to figure out how best to open and how to do so safely," added Aron. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Noted Malayalam film director Sachidanandan no more

Noted Malayalam film director and scriptwriter K R Sachidanandan, whose last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum released just before the COVID-19 outbreak and was a smash hit, died at a private hospital in Thrissur, film industry sources said. He was...

Spain adds backlog of over 1,000 virus deaths

Spain is adding more than 1,000 more fatalities to its coronavirus death toll in the first update in nearly two weeks after officials revised a backlog of inconsistent data. At least 28,313 people have died through Friday with a COVID-19 di...

Was there intelligence failure on situation along LAC with China: Sonia asks govt at all-party meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked the government whether there was any intelligence failure on the situation along the LAC where 20 army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops, and sought an assurance ...

WHO should change rules that led it to oppose travel restrictions, ex-head says

The World Health Organization should change guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the coronavirus epidemic, said former WHO chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, who now chairs an independent watchdog that monitors the global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020