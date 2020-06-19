AMC Theatres to reopen from July 15 after coronavirus shutdown

The world's largest exhibitor - AMC Theatres - has unveiled plans to re-open after a four-month-long shut down due to the coronavirus lockdown. The company is set to resume 450 of its 600 locations in America from July 15 and feature Disney's 'Mulan' and Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' after resuming.

While 'Mulan' arrives on July 24, 'Tenet' will release on July 31. "We are delighted to announce that AMC will resume theatre operations beginning 7/15, rolling out in advance of @DisneysMulan and @TENETFilm," tweeted AMC Theatres.

Through the tweet, they also announced that the theatres will follow all health and sanitation protocols through the program. "AMC will implement a comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean," the tweet further read.

According to Variety, AMC will be reducing its seating capacity for helping people maintain social distancing protocols. "We didn't rush to reopen. There were some jurisdictions in some states, such as Georgia and Texas, that allowed people to reopen theaters in mid-May," Variety quoted AMC CEO and president Adam Aron as saying. (ANI)

"We opted to remain closed, so we could give the country time to get a better handle on coronavirus. We wanted to use this time to figure out how best to open and how to do so safely," added Aron. (ANI)