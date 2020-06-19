Left Menu
Why Inside Edge Season 3 needs extra time, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:27 IST
There is no doubt that the production of Inside Edge Season 3 is highly affected by coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Edge

Inside Edge is a highly popular sports-drama web television series in India and Season 3 is severely anticipated among fans despite the fact that entertainment industry is suffering a huge loss due to coronavirus pandemic. Read further to get more details on it.

Will Inside Edge Season 3 be released in 2020? The answer is unknown as there has been no official update on it. But the sports-drama web television series' enthusiasts are happy to know that the showrunners already commenced working on Season 3.

However, there is no doubt that the production of Inside Edge Season 3 is highly affected by coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of China-sponsored Covid-19 has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Thus, fans need to wait for some extra time for the third season of Inside Edge.

"The second and third editions (of Inside Edge) were shot together. As soon as the sophomore season opened last December, the production house trained its attention on the next instalment. With several shows witnessing a slowdown due to the work-from-home policy, the head honchos are hoping that the cricket drama may release earlier than it was slated to, thus helping the platform maintain its momentum. Given the series' popularity, the top brass of the streaming service also want to dedicate three weeks to the promotions to generate enough interest around the show," one source revealed, as stated by News Lagoon.

Let's look at the release dates of Inside Edge Season 1 and Season 2. The first season was premiered on July 10, 2017 and the second season on December 6, 2019. The time gap between the first and second seasons was around 2.5 years. Thus, fans need to wait further for the third season.

The Indian sports-drama web television series has received critical acclaim for performance and storyline. The acting performance of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Angad Bedi has been especially praised. India Today called the series 'perfectly cast and technically first rate'.

The series contains the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the Powerplay league as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match fixing.

Inside Edge Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

