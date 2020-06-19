Left Menu
The Family Man Season 2 possible release in Oct, More on ‘mission Zulfiqar’ in spoilers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:54 IST
The series enthusiasts must rejoice that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

Just like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 3, The Family Man Season 2 is also a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans can't hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.

Earlier a rumour popped up that The Family Man Season 2 would be released. Now many fans are claiming that the second season will be released in October 2020. Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from the second season.

"Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

The series enthusiasts must rejoice that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on the just-renewed third season, "Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plot that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth."

The plot or official synopsis for The Family Man Season 2 is yet to be revealed but fans speculate that the series will dive more deeply into the story of each character. The imminent season will reveal the answers to all the questions. It will focus on what happened after the release of the gas.

The Family Man Season 2 will further focus on the relationship between Srikant and Suchitra. It will also acknowledge more about the 'mission Zulfiqar'. The girlfriend of Kareem, revealed by Next Alerts, is likely to play a major role in the imminent season as she had the video that Kareem recorded before he was killed.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be released in October 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian drama web television series.

